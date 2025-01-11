Desmond Claude scores 31 to lead Southern California over No. 13 Illinois 82-72

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Desmond Claude scored a season-high 31 points to lead Southern California to an 82-72 win over No. 13 Illinois. Wesley Yates III had 15 points — shooting 7 of 8 from the field — while Rashaun Agee had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans on Saturday. Illinois had a five-game winning streak snapped. Ben Humrichous had 15 points, while Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Tre White each scored 11. Kasparas Jakucionis, the Illini’s leading scorer, missed his second straight game because of a forearm injury suffered Jan. 5 against Washington.

