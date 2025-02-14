Deschamps sees Zidane as a ‘natural’ candidate to take over as France coach

PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps sees Zinedine Zidane as a “natural” candidate to take over when he steps down from the national team. Deschamps announced last month that he will stop after the 2026 World Cup, bringing an end to a successful reign which began in 2012 and saw France win the 2018 World Cup and reach the 2022 final. Speculation has been high for several years that Zidane would take over eventually. Many see the former midfield great as the people’s choice and Deschamps does not disagree. He says in an interview with sports daily L’Équipe that Zidane is a natural and an expected” candidate. Zidane won three Champions League titles as Real Madrid coach.

