Derrick Henry is Baltimore’s big addition this year, and he’s also seeking a postseason breakthrough

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are hoping the regular season was just a preview of what Derrick Henry’s impact could be in the playoffs. After rushing for 1,921 yards — including a career-high 5.9 per carry — Henry is ready to help Lamar Jackson lead a dynamic Baltimore offense into the postseason. The Ravens host Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Like Jackson, Henry hasn’t been to a Super Bowl and has reached the AFC title game only once. He returns to the playoffs after missing them the past two seasons with Tennessee.

