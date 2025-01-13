DeRozan makes triumphant return to Chicago as Kings beat Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan made a triumphant return to Chicago. He scored 21 points in Sacramento’s 124-119 victory over the Bulls, helping the Kings extend their season-high win streak to seven games. DeRozan spent nine years in Toronto and three in San Antonio before signing an $85 million contract with the Bulls prior to the 2021-22 season, so this wasn’t his first homecoming. Though it didn’t quite rank up there with his first road game against the Raptors, his return to Chicago was still a heartfelt affair. DeRozan was like a big brother in Chicago’s locker room, particularly for younger players like Patrick Williams, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.

