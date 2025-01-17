Denver Broncos fire special teams coach Ben Kotwica

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Ben Kotwica is out after two years as Sean Payton’s special teams coordinator in Denver. The Broncos had another solid season in the kicking game under Kotwica’s leadership but a big breakdown that cost the team a victory in Kansas City loomed over the Broncos over the final two months of the season. The Broncos were about to win at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since 2015 but linebacker Leo Chenal broke through the left side of the line and blocked Wil Lutz’s 35-yard field goal try as time expired. That preserved K.C.’s 16-14 win.

