Denver and basketball coach Jeff Wulbrun agree to part ways

DENVER (AP) — Jeff Wulbrun, who was on leave the last two weeks of the season, is no longer the men’s basketball coach at Denver. The athletic department said in a statement Thursday the Pioneers and Wulbrun mutually agreed to part ways. Assistant coach Shammond Williams will continue as interim coach while athletic director Josh Berlo conducts a national search for a replacement. Denver was 53-74 in four seasons and reached the Summit League Tournament championship game last year. The Pioneers were 11-21 overall and seventh in the nine-team conference at 5-11 this season.

