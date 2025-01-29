Dennis Schroder scores 23 points with Stephen Curry out as Warriors beat Jazz 114-103

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 23 points with five 3-pointers, Brandin Podziemski contributed 20 points off the bench with Stephen Curry sitting out to rest his troublesome knees, and the Golden State Warriors beat the stumbling Utah Jazz 114-103 on Tuesday night.

Collin Sexton matched his season high with 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting for Utah, which lost its seventh straight game and 10th of 11 overall.

Andrew Wiggins added 19 points and Golden State capitalized with 12 first-quarter points off Utah’s six turnovers and 26 in all from Jazz miscues.

Podziemski also had seven rebounds and six assists, helping carry the point guard load without Curry. Kevon Looney grabbed 11 rebounds.

Coach Steve Kerr expected Curry to play Wednesday against the Thunder. The two-time MVP came in early for his warmup and the medical staff determined he needed the break as a precaution given the tendinitis he has dealt with in both knees most of the season.

Takeaways

Jazz: Utah has lost seven straight to Golden State and nine in a row on the Warriors’ home floor since a 111-85 win on Feb. 9, 2022.

Warriors: F Draymond Green (strained left calf) missed his fifth straight game but will take part in portions of team practices this week, while F Jonathan Kuminga will be re-evaluated again in two weeks as he begins some individual work while recovering from a sprained right ankle that has kept him out the last 12 games.

Key moment

Shortly before halftime, Podziemski scored five straight points to help the Warriors to a 62-51 lead at the break.

Key stat

Golden State took care of the ball, committing just nine turnovers.

Up next

Utah returns home to host Minnesota on Thursday night, while the Warriors complete their home back-to-back against Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

