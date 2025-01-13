Denmark captain Simon Kjaer, who protected stricken teammate Christian Eriksen, retires from soccer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Former Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has formally retired from soccer despite offers to continue playing since he left AC Milan as a free agent last year. Kjaer will perhaps be best remembered as the captain who led teammates in shielding Christian Eriksen on the field during a European Championship game in June 2021. The star playmaker had collapsed because of cardiac arrest. Eriksen resumed his career and only his record 140 appearances for Denmark is ahead of Kjaer’s 132. The 35-year-old Kjaer tells Danish broadcaster TV2 he could have signed for Champions League clubs but didn’t get a “once-in-a-lifetime” offer.

