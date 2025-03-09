Denkeey, Kubo each score a goal to help Cincinnati beat Toronto 2-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kévin Denkey scored his second goal of the season in the 73rd minute, Yuya Kubo added a goal and FC Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Denkey, who also scored in his MLS debut to power a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls in the opener, converted from the penalty spot to open the scoring after a handball by Toronto’s Tyrese Spicer.

Kubo, who scored a career-high 10 goals last season, gave Cincinnati (2-1-0) a 2-0 lead in the 88th minute. Pavel Bucha back-heeled a pass to Evander, who played the last of the team’s three consecutive one-touch passes: a long left-to-right chip-shot from the defending half to a charging Kubo for a finish from the corner of the area that slipped inside the back post.

Toronto (0-2-1) had 43% possession and was outshot 13-6, 8-1 on target. Sean Johnson had six saves.

Roman Celentano had one save for Cincinnati and has two shutouts this season.

