Denis Law: The world of soccer pays tribute to Man United great who has died

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Describing Denis Law as the “King of the Stretford End,” Manchester United has led tributes to one of its greatest players following confirmation of his death at 84. Scotland’s joint-leading scorer had been diagnosed with dementia in 2021. United says in a statement, “Everyone at Manchester United is mourning the loss of Denis Law, the King of the Stretford End.” United adds he will “always be celebrated as one of the club’s greatest and most beloved players. The ultimate goal-scorer, his flair, spirit and love for the game made him the hero of a generation.” Law scored 237 goals in 404 appearances for United and was part of its acclaimed “Holy Trinity” alongside Bobby Charlton and George Best in its all-conquering team of the 1960s.

