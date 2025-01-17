Denis Law, the Manchester United and Scotland soccer great, dies at 84

Denis Law, the Manchester United great and Scotland international, has died. He was 84. The death of Law, who also played for Manchester City, was announced in a statement from his family that was released by United on Friday. Law is forever linked with Bobby Charlton and George Best, the three-pronged strike force that led United to English league titles in 1965 and ’67 and the European Cup in 1968 — a first for an English club. Law, Charlton and Best would be voted as European footballer of the year and win the Ballon d’Or in a five-season period from 1964-68. They are united in a statue at Old Trafford. Law’s 46 goals in the 1963-64 season remains a single-season record for United.

