Denis Law funeral: Man United fans gather at Old Trafford to pay tribute to club great

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Thousands of Manchester United fans have gathered at Old Trafford to pay tribute to Denis Law ahead of the funeral of the club great. Law is the only Scottish player to win the Ballon d’Or. He died last month at the age of 84. Alex Ferguson and Ruben Amorim, the past and present managers of United, were among those expected to attend the funeral at Manchester Cathedral. Before that a cortege was starting at Old Trafford and fans lined the concourse at United’s stadium to pay their respects to Law. The procession went around the stadium and stopped briefly at the Trinity Statue of Law and fellow United greats Bobby Charlton and George Best.

