Demko has 25 saves in 9th career shutout as Canucks beat Avalanche 3-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thatcher Demko stopped 25 shots for his ninth career shutout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, Brock Boeser and D rew O’Connor also scored and Filip had two assists to help the Canucks pull into a tie with Calgary for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Vancouver is 4-1-1 in its last six games.

Mackenzie Blackwood had 28 saves for the Avalanche, who had won three of their previous four games.

DeBrusk scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season early in the second period to open the scoring.

He later set up Boeser for a power-play tally midway through the third, and O’Connor added an empty-net goal — his first goal with the Canucks — with 8.7 seconds left.

The game got chippy in the third with multiple scrums erupting and officials doling out 26 minutes worth of penalties — including a game misconduct to Colorado’s Miles Wood for poking his stick into the groin of Vancouver forward Linus Karlsson.

Takeaways

Canucks: Vancouver played without captain Quinn Hughes for a second straight game. The star defenseman skated briefly on Tuesday morning, but coach Rick Tocchet said holding him out was “the right move” and that the undisclosed injury would be evaluated “day by day.”

Avalanche: DeBrusk’s goal at the 4:26 mark of the second period snapped a 146-minute 55-second shutout streak for Blackwood. Colorado came into the game having outscored its opponents 9-5 in the previous three games.

Key moment

Demko made a series of stunning stops midway through the second period to preserve the Canucks’ one-goal advantage. He batted away Cale Makar’s shot from the slot then, moments later, slid all the way across his crease to kick away Artturi Lehkonen’s shot with his left toe.

Key stat

The Canucks’ power play is 5 for 16 over the last five games.

Up Next

Avalanche play at Calgary on Thursday, and Canucks visit San Jose.

