Dembele’s scoring touch for PSG silences critics after years of erratic finishing

GUINGAMP, France (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé is making scoring look so easy when for so long it proved elusive. Dembélé is piling up the goals in a career-best season that has seen him silence critics who pointed to his wasteful finishing over the years. Dembélé made it 23 goals so far with a brace in a 3-0 win at Brest in the first leg of their Champions League playoff match. That’s already nine more goals than his previous best tally of 14 with Barcelona in 2018-19. He was also involved in the other goal when his shot was handled in the penalty area and Vitinha’s first-half penalty gave PSG the lead.

