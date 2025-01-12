Dembélé scores twice as leader PSG remains unbeaten in French league halfway through season

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain remains unbeaten and seven points clear at the top of the French league halfway through the season after Ousmane Dembélé scores twice in a 2-1 win over Saint-Etienne. Marseille is in second place after 17 rounds, with third-place Monaco 12 points adrift of defending champion PSG. Deiver Machado scored late as seventh-place Lens won 2-1 at struggling Le Havre to move one point behind Lyon in sixth.

