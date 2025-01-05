Dembélé scores last-gasp winner as PSG wins Champions Trophy

PARIS (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé has scored a stoppage-time winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Monaco 1-0 to win the Champions Trophy. The France winger was unmarked at the back post to meet a low cross from the left by Fabian Ruiz in the second minute of added time. PSG won the trophy, also known as the super cup, for the third straight time and a record-extending 13th overall. The match was played at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. In the French league there were wins for Toulouse, Angers and Strasbourg with second-place Marseille in action later against Le Havre.

