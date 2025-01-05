Dembélé scores last-gasp winner as PSG wins Champions Trophy, Marseille routs Le Havre in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé has scored a stoppage-time winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Monaco 1-0 to win the Champions Trophy. The France winger was unmarked at the back post to meet a low cross from the left by Fabian Ruiz in the second minute of added time in Doha, Qatar. PSG won the trophy, also known as the French Super Cup, for the third straight time and a record-extending 13th overall. In the French league, Marseille strengthened its grip on second place after routing Le Havre 5-1 at home. Marseille moved seven points behind PSG and three points ahead of third-place Monaco. There were also wins for Toulouse, Angers and Strasbourg.

