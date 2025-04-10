Delhi Capitals stretches unbeaten run in IPL to four games with six-wicket win over Bengaluru

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Delhi Capitals stretched its unbeaten streak to four games and also handed Royal Challengers Bengaluru a second home defeat in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Bengaluru wasted opener Phil Salt’s quickfire 37 off 17 balls and was restricted to 163-7. Wrist spinners Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets for just 35 runs in their combined eight overs.

Lokesh Rahul then followed his 77 against Chennai Super Kings with another masterful unbeaten 93 off 53 balls as he led Delhi to 169-4 with more than two overs to spare.

Bengaluru had a chance when Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s two strikes had Delhi stuttering at 58-4 before Rahul and Tristan Stubbs (38 not out) combined in a match-winning unbroken 111-run stand off 55 balls.

Delhi, with eight points from four successive wins, share top spot with Gujarat Titans, which has played one more game.

Bengaluru, with three away wins and two home defeats, is third on six points.

