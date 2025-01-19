Dele Alli joins Serie A struggler Como in attempt to revive career

COMO, Italy (AP) — Dele Alli has joined Serie A struggler Como in the latest attempt to revive his career. Alli has signed an 18-month contract with an option to extend for an additional 12 months and the 28-year-old could make his debut against Udinese on Monday. Alli was one of English soccer’s biggest talents and a member of the England team that reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018. However, the attacking midfielder’s career has derailed in recent years and Alli did not play at all last season for Everton before his contract expired in June 2024. His last appearances were during a loan spell at Turkish club Besiktas the previous campaign.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.