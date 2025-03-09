Del Duca’s fourth-place finish for USA Bobsled at world championships fuels his appetite for more

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Frank Del Duca has some of U.S. bobsled great Steven Holcomb’s tools in his possession. Actual tools, as in ones that Holcomb used to tune up his sleds when he was the world’s best bobsledder. When Holcomb died, the tools made their way to Del Duca. And maybe there’s still some magic in them. Del Duca matched his best finish in a major international race on Sunday, finishing fourth in the two-man world championship on USA Bobsled’s home track at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

