Deivon Smith questionable with shoulder injury for No. 6 St. John’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Point guard Deivon Smith’s status is uncertain for No. 6 St. John’s heading into the postseason. Smith has been in and out of the lineup since January because of a nagging shoulder injury. He sat out the regular-season finale last Saturday at Marquette. The 6-foot senior practiced Tuesday and a little bit Wednesday, according to coach Rick Pitino. But he wasn’t sure if Smith will play Thursday for the top-seeded Red Storm in their Big East Tournament quarterfinal against No. 9 seed Butler. Smith has missed five games since exiting a Jan. 11 victory over Villanova with a bruised right shoulder. He’s played in 25 games this season, starting 17, and averaged 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

