Deion wants to save college spring game by including an opponent, adding NFL-like joint practices

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders has his own suggestion for college spring games that includes bringing in another team. The Colorado coach figures it’s about time to find a way to make what’s usually an intra-squad scrimmage better for fans and teams alike. Such a change would require the NCAA to amend its rules on spring ball. Some schools in recent years have started to move away from traditional scrimmages because of smaller rosters and the risk of player injuries. Nebraska, Texas, Ohio State and Southern California are among programs ending the tradition this year. Colorado will hold its spring game this season on April 19.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.