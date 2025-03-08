DeGrom and Langford make their first spring training appearances with the Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Jacob deGrom and Wyatt Langford each made their first spring training appearance with the Texas Rangers. DeGrom struck out three while pitching two perfect innings against Kansas City. The right-hander threw 31 pitches, 21 for strikes. Langford served as the designated hitter against a Royals split squad. He singled in the first and then walked and scored on Kevin Pillar’s sacrifice fly in the fourth. He also grounded out in the fifth. The 36-year-old deGrom has started only nine games for the Rangers since signing a $185 million, five-year contract in free agency in December 2022.

