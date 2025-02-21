Defensive back Elijah Molden signs 3-year extension with Chargers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Molden will remain with the Los Angeles Chargers after signing a three-year contract extension. The defensive back was acquired from the Tennessee Titans at the end of the preseason last year. Molden started 12 games for the Bolts and was second on the team with three interceptions. He played 15 games before suffering a broken fibula during the second half at New England on Dec. 28. Molden played both cornerback and safety on a Chargers defense that allowed a league-low 17.7 points per game. He had a career-high 72 tackles along with seven pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

