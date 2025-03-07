Defenseman Dmitry Orlov misses game for first time with Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dmitry Orlov missed a game for the first time this season with an unexpected pregame injury. Orlov was a late scratch from the lineup before the Hurricanes’ 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Orlov, 33, played in all 82 regular-season games in 2023-24 for the Hurricanes, who acquired him in July 2023. Then in the first period, Carolina defenseman Riley Stillman exited when he was bashed in the face by Bruins center John Beecher’s skate after logging only 18 seconds. He didn’t return.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.