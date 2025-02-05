Defending NCAA women’s lacrosse champion Boston College gears up for repeat — and school history

The Boston College women’s lacrosse team is trying to do something no other team at the school has ever done: Win back-to-back NCAA championships. The Eagles won it all last year, becoming one of six NCAA programs with two titles. They are also the only sport other than men’s hockey to win an NCAA title at BC. The Eagles have reached the championship game seven years in a row. But the players say they will never get complacent because they still consider themselves underdogs compared to some of the more prestigious programs.

