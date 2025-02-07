Defending Division III champion NYU women’s basketball team runs its winning streak to 50

NEW YORK (AP) — The NYU women’s basketball team is on a run few teams have ever seen. The No. 1 ranked Violets have won 50 consecutive games, dating to last season’s undefeated NCAA Division III national championship season, to tie for the 15th-longest run in NCAA women’s basketball history for any division. It’s the longest active streak in men’s or women’s basketball in the NCAA. NYU got No. 50 on Friday night, 80-58 over the the University of Chicago, to tie Amherst for the ninth-longest streak in Division III history.

