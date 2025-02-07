Defending champion NYU women’s basketball team has run its winning streak up to 49

NEW YORK (AP) — The NYU women’s basketball team is on a run few teams have ever seen. The No. 1 ranked Violets have won 49 consecutive games, dating to last season’s undefeated NCAA Division III national championship season, to tie for the 16th longest run in NCAA women’s basketball history for any division. It’s the longest active streak in men’s or women’s basketball in the NCAAs. They’ll go for No. 50 on Friday night at home against the University of Chicago — a team they beat on the road 76-49 last week. That would tie them with Amherst for the ninth longest in Division III history. Even with all the success, the last thing the team and it’s coach is focused on is the streak.

