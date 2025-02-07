Defending champion Barcelona faces Wolfsburg in Women’s Champions League quarterfinals

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Defending champion Barcelona has been paired with Wolfsburg in the draw for the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League. Record eight-time winner Lyon will play Bayern Munich. Barcelona and Lyon met in the final in three of the past six seasons and a fourth is possible after UEFA also made the semifinal draw which kept the two powers apart. An all-England quarterfinal paired Man City against Chelsea which is the unbeaten English league leader. Arsenal was drawn against Real Madrid. First-leg games are on March 18 or 19 and return games are one week later.

