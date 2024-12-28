Defending champ Inter wins at Cagliari to move level with Atalanta atop Serie A

ROME (AP) — Defending champion Inter Milan has won at Cagliari 3-0 in Serie A. Nicolò Barella set up two of the goals on Saturday. The victory moves Inter level on points with Atalanta atop the league ahead of Atalanta’s match at Lazio later. Inter also has a match in hand. Inter will face Atalanta on Thursday in the semifinals of the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Genoa and Parma also won.

