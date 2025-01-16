Defender John Tolkin joins Holstein Kiel from Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Defender John Tolkin has transferred to Holstein Kiel of the German Bundesliga from Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls. The 22-year-old Tolkin made his MLS debut in 2021 and has seven goals and 12 assists in 114 MLS appearances, including 107 starts. Tolkin started all four U.S. matches at last year’s Paris Olympics, a tournament mostly limited to under-23 players. He made his U.S. national team debut in 2023 and has four appearances, all in games when most of the primary player pool was absent. Tolkin left the American training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this week to finalize the transfer.

