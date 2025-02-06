De’Andre Hunter traded by Atlanta to Cleveland for package of players and picks

Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland acquired forward De’Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks early Friday for two players and a package of draft compensation. The Cavaliers struck the deal in the final hours before the 3 p.m. EST trade deadline, sending Caris LeVert and Georges Niang to the Hawks along with future second-round picks and pick swaps. Hunter averaged 19 points this season for the Hawks. LeVert averaged 10.1 points and Niang 8.6 points this season for the Cavs, both of them playing almost exclusively off the bench. The Hawks also completed a trade with Houston late Thursday, regaining the draft rights to Alpha Kaba in exchange for Cody Zeller and a 2028 second-round pick.

