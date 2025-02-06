De’Andre Hunter traded by Atlanta to Cleveland for package of players and picks, AP source says

Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland has agreed to acquire forward De’Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks for two players and a package of draft compensation, a person with knowledge of the talks said Thursday. The Cavaliers struck the deal in the final hours before the 3 p.m. Eastern trade deadline, sending Caris LeVert and Georges Niang to the Hawks along with future second-round picks and pick swaps, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not gotten league approval.

