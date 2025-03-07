De’Aaron Fox returns to Sacramento for the 1st time since he was traded to the Spurs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox spent much of his time in Sacramento as the fan favorite and face of the Kings franchise that ended a record-long playoff drought and brought much-needed joy to what had been a downtrodden team. Fox returns Friday night as part of the opposition to play his first game against his original team since being traded to San Antonio in a three-team deal last month. The end of Fox’s time in Sacramento was fractious. He didn’t want to sign a contract extension and was unhappy about the firing of coach Mike Brown.

