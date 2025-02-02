De Vrij snatches last-gasp draw for Inter to avoid third straight derby defeat to Milan

MILAN (AP) — Stefan de Vrij scored a last-gasp goal to secure what could prove to be a precious point for Inter Milan in the title race as he helped his team avoid a third straight derby defeat to AC Milan with a 1-1 draw.

Inter had had three goals ruled out and hit the post before De Vrij’s stoppage-time equalizer canceled out Tijjani Reijnders’ first-half opener.

Second-placed Inter trimmed the gap to Napoli to two points behind Napoli ahead of the Serie A leader’s match at Roma later.

There is an Italian proverb “non c’e due senza tre” — things happen in threes — and Milan was hoping to prove it right, having beaten Inter both in the league match in September and the Super Cup final last month.

Kyle Walker, who arrived recently on loan from Manchester City, was thrown straight into the starting lineup and he appeared to have a calming influence on the Milan defense — which had let in four goals in its past two matches.

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi stands by the touchline during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni

Inter nevertheless had two goals disallowed for offside in the first half and also wasted several chances before being made to pay for its profligacy right on the stroke of halftime.

Theo Hernández sprinted downfield and sent a ball through to Rafael Leão, whose angled drive was parried by Yann Sommer but only as far as Reijnders to blast in the rebound from close range.

Inter had a third goal disallowed in the 64th minute for a foul on Hernández by Denzel Dumfries, who then crossed it for Lautaro Martinez to bundle in.

Yann Bisseck then headed a corner off the post for Inter.

Inter was laying siege to the goal and it finally paid off deep in added time when Nicola Zalewski chested down Yann Bisseck’s cross for De Vrij to sidefoot into the back of the net. The whole of the Inter bench ran onto the field to celebrate with the defender at the corner flag.

Kolo Muani scores again

New signing Randal Kolo Muani is rescuing Juventus — and perhaps saving coach Thiago Motta’s job.

Kolo Muani, who was signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last month, scored twice in three minutes on Sunday to set Juventus on its way to a 4-1 comeback win at home to lowly Empoli.

That took his tally to three goals in the two matches since the France forward arrived in Italy.

Juventus moved up to fourth. Fiorentina remained a point below the Bianconeri, but having played a match less, after beating Genoa 2-1.

Motta, who replaced the fired Massimiliano Allegri in June, was under pressure with Juventus struggling after just one win in its past eight matches.

And the Bianconeri got off to the worst possible start when Empoli defender Mattia De Sciglio — who is on loan from Juventus — headed in a corner in the fourth minute.

De Sciglio, who won three league titles in six seasons with Juventus, didn’t celebrate and was even applauded by the home fans.

Matters almost got worse for Juventus as Empoli was awarded a penalty after goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio tripped Youssef Maleh but it was rescinded on video review because of a handball in the buildup.

Kolo Muani turned the game around in three second-half minutes. He got the equaliser in the 61st by using his strength to hold off a defender as he ran onto a ball, before cutting in from the left and beating Empoli goalkeeper Devis Vásquez one on one.

His second needed a stroke of luck. And some great play from Kenan Yıldız, who set up Timothy Weah for a snapshot from distance that hit Kolo Muani and wrong-footed Vasquez.

Empoli had to play the final six minutes with 10 men after Maleh was sent off following a second booking.

Dusan Vlahovic netted a highlight solo goal in the final minute and Francisco Conceição added a fourth in stoppage-time to seal the result.

