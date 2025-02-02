De Vrij snatches last-gasp draw for Inter to avoid another derby defeat to Milan; Napoli also draws

MILAN (AP) — Stefan de Vrij scored a last-gasp goal to secure what could prove to be a precious point for Inter Milan in the title race as he helped his team avoid a third straight derby defeat to AC Milan with a 1-1 draw.

Inter had three goals ruled out and hit the post as many times before De Vrij’s stoppage-time equalizer canceled out Tijjani Reijnders’ first-half opener. The whole of the Inter bench ran onto the field to celebrate with the defender at the corner flag.

Second-placed Inter remained three points behind Napoli — and with a game in hand — after the Serie A leader conceded a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 at Roma.

Inter also had strong claims for a penalty turned down for a foul on Marcus Thuram in the second half.

“I can only compliment the team for how they overcame every obstacle this evening,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said. “Three ruled-out goals, hitting the post three times and an obvious penalty not given.

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi stands by the touchline during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni

“Despite this, we managed to get something from the game. I should also give kudos to AC Milan because they also played very well and didn’t give in.”

There is an Italian proverb “non c’e due senza tre” — things happen in threes — and Milan was hoping to prove it right, having beaten Inter both in the league match in September and the Super Cup final last month.

Kyle Walker, who arrived recently on loan from Manchester City, was thrown straight into the starting lineup and he appeared to have a calming influence on the Milan defense — which had let in four goals in its past two matches.

Inter nevertheless had two goals disallowed for offside in the first half and also wasted several chances before being made to pay for its profligacy right on the stroke of halftime.

Theo Hernández sprinted downfield and sent a ball through to Rafael Leão, whose angled drive was parried by Yann Sommer but only as far as Reijnders to blast in the rebound from close range.

Inter had a third goal disallowed in the 64th minute for a foul on Hernández by Denzel Dumfries, who then crossed it for Lautaro Martinez to bundle in.

Yann Bisseck, Thuram and Dumfries hit the woodwork before Inter’s siege finally paid off deep in added time as Nicola Zalewski chested down Bisseck’s cross for De Vrij to sidefoot into the back of the net.

Another stoppage-time equalizer

Just as Napoli thought it was about to go five points clear of Inter, Angeliño volleyed in a cross for the equalizer.

Napoli had led from the 29th minute following a rare goal from former Roma defender Leonardo Spinazzola.

It was only his sixth goal in Serie A but the 31-year-old, who joined Napoli from Roma on a free transfer in July, didn’t celebrate after chipping goalkeeper Mile Svilar, his former teammate,

Kolo Muani scores again

New signing Randal Kolo Muani is rescuing Juventus — and perhaps saving coach Thiago Motta’s job.

Kolo Muani, who was signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last month, scored twice in three second-half minutes on Sunday to set Juventus on its way to a 4-1 comeback win at home to lowly Empoli.

That took his tally to three goals in the two matches since the France forward arrived in Italy.

Mattia De Sciglio — who is on loan from Juventus — had got Empoli off to a great start when he headed in a corner in the fourth minute.

Empoli had to play the final six minutes with 10 men after Youssef Maleh was sent off following a second booking.

Dusan Vlahovic netted a highlight solo goal in the final minute and Francisco Conceição added a fourth in stoppage-time to seal the result.

Juventus moved up to fourth. Fiorentina remained a point below the Bianconeri, but having played a match less, after beating Genoa 2-1.

Motta, who replaced the fired Massimiliano Allegri in June, was under pressure with Juventus struggling after just one win in its past eight matches.

