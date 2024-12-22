De Ketelaere has Atalanta dreaming with late goal as Gasperini’s team returns to top of Serie A

ROME (AP) — Charles De Ketelaere scored late and Atalanta returned to the top of Serie A with a 3-2 win over Empoli in the club’s record-extending 11th consecutive league victory. De Ketelaere scored two goals and African player of the year Ademola Lookman grabbed the other as Atalanta went two points clear of Napoli. Paulo Dybala scored twice and set up another goal to get Roma back on track with a comfortable 5-0 win over Parma. Faltering Juventus visited Monza later Sunday.

