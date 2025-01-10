De Frutos’ sweet run of form earns winning goal for Rayo Vallecano over Celta Vigo

MADRID (AP) — Jorge de Frutos’ third goal in two games has given Rayo Vallecano a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga. The win extends Rayo’s unbeaten home run to 14 games on Friday. Adri Embarba put Rayo ahead after five minutes. Borja Iglesias equalized 21 minutes later. Frutos got the winner in the second half to secure all three points and climb above its opponent into the top half of the table. Rayo is ninth, one point ahead of Celta in 12th.

