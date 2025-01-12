Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks appear poised to make run at another title after big win vs. No. 5 Texas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has won three of the past seven national championships in women’s Division I college basketball, including last year’s victory over the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes. Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks could be poised to win another.Staley’s No. 2-ranked Gamecocks dominated No. 5 Texas 67-50 on Sunday with a defensive gem, holding Texas preseason All-American Madison Booker to 3-of-19 shooting from the field while getting offensive contributions up and down their roster.South Carolina (16-1, 4-0 SEC) looks every bit as dangerous as some of Staley’s previous teams despite losing Ashlyn Watkins to a season-ending torn ACL a week ago.

