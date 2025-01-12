Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks appear poised to make run at another title after big win vs. No. 5 Texas

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley argues with an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has won three of the past seven national championships in women’s Division I college basketball, including last year’s victory over the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes. Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks could be poised to win another.Staley’s No. 2-ranked Gamecocks dominated No. 5 Texas 67-50 on Sunday with a defensive gem, holding Texas preseason All-American Madison Booker to 3-of-19 shooting from the field while getting offensive contributions up and down their roster.South Carolina (16-1, 4-0 SEC) looks every bit as dangerous as some of Staley’s previous teams despite losing Ashlyn Watkins to a season-ending torn ACL a week ago.

