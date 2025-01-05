Davis, Watkins lead second-half surge and Florida State defeats Syracuse 90-74

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Daquan Davis scored 18 points, Jamir Watkins added 16 and Florida State rolled past Syracuse in the second half, defeating the Orange 90-74. Florida State scored 54 points in the second half, shooting 57% and making 18 free throws. Florida State scored 12 points in the first 3 minutes of the second half to build a 48-39 lead. Five players scored for the Seminoles in an 11-2 run that pushed their lead to 68-55 with 8 1/2 minutes to go. Chris Bell, Lucas Taylor and Donnie Freeman hit 3-pointers to get Syracuse within 73-66 near the 5-minute mark but Florida State began to cash in at the free-throw line. Watkins made 5 of 8 from the line down the stretch and Davis made 6 of 6.

