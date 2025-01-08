Davis scores 26 points to help surging North Carolina thump SMU

By The Associated Press
SMU guard B.J. Edwards (0) drives against North Carolina guard Ian Jackson, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Seward]

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 26 points and Ian Jackson scored 18 points and North Carolina controlled SMU for an 82-67 win in a contest it never trailed. Reserve Chuck Harris scored 18 points for SMU. Powell made a 3 with 11:08 before halftime to give North Carolina its first double-digit lead at 23-13. Ven-Allen Lubin’s tip-in gave the Tar Heels a 30-19 advantage and they led by double digits the rest of the way. North Carolina led 39-24 at halftime.

