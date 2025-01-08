Davis scores 26 points to help surging North Carolina thump SMU

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 26 points and Ian Jackson scored 18 points and North Carolina controlled SMU for an 82-67 win in a contest it never trailed. Reserve Chuck Harris scored 18 points for SMU. Powell made a 3 with 11:08 before halftime to give North Carolina its first double-digit lead at 23-13. Ven-Allen Lubin’s tip-in gave the Tar Heels a 30-19 advantage and they led by double digits the rest of the way. North Carolina led 39-24 at halftime.

