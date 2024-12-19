Davis scores 22, Washington wins 89-73 in 300th meeting with Washington State

SEATTLE (AP) — DJ Davis scored 21 points, Mekhi Mason added 15 as six players scored in double figures and Washington thumped Washington State 89-73 in the 300th meeting between the cross-state rivals. It was the first meeting since the Huskies, who lead the series 189-111, joined the Big Ten Conference, leaving the Cougars to play as an affiliate member of the West Coast Conference as the Pac-12 Conference tries to rebuild its membership. Nate Calmese scored 21 to lead the Cougars. The Huskies, who shot 60% in the second half and 50% for the game, had a 14-2 run early in the second half to take a 49-35 lead and the Cougars never got the deficit into single figures. The Huskies hit three-straight 3-pointers, two by Davis, for an 11-0 run that gave them a 31-25 lead just before halftime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.