Davis scores 20, Brazile adds 16 and 14 rebounds, Arkansas beats Vanderbilt 90-77

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 21 points, Trevon Brazile had his first double-double of the season and Arkansas beat Vanderbilt 90-77 on Tuesday night.

Brazile finished with 16 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. D.J. Wagner scored all of his 14 points in the second half, Zvonimir Ivisic also scored 14 and Karter Knox added 10 for Arkansas (18-12, 7-10 SEC).

Knox converted two three-point plays and Brazile stole an inbounds pass and took it the other way for a windmill dunk in a 13-0 run that gave the Razorbacks the lead for good and made it 43-35 with two seconds left in the first half.

A.J. Hoggard hit a 3-pointer that made it a six-point game 41 seconds into the second half but the Commodores got no closer.

Tyler Nickel led Vanderbilt (20-10, 8-9) with 16 points and and Hoggard added 14 with seven assists. Devin McGlockton, who fouled out with almost five minutes to play, scored 12 and MJ Collins 10. The Commodores had won three games in a row — all against ranked opponents.

Arkansas made 33 of 65 (51%) from the field and limited Vanderbilt to 38% (23 of 60) shooting.

Adou Thiero (knee) missed his third consecutive game for the Razorbacks and was replaced in the lineup by Brazile. The 6-foot-8 Thiero is shooting 55% from the field and leads the team in scoring (15.6 per game) and rebounding (6.0).

Both teams close the regular season on Saturday when Arkansas plays host to No. 25 Mississippi State and Vanderbilt travels to take on Georgia.

