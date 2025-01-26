Davis, James lead Lakers to 118-108 victory over Warriors as Curry goes scoreless in second half

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Davis had 36 points and 13 rebounds, LeBron James added 25 points and 12 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 118-108 on Saturday night.

Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 20 points. The Lakers held Stephen Curry scoreless in the second half as he went 0 for 8 from the field after halftime. Curry finished with 13 points and nine assists.

The game marked the 25th regular-season meeting between James and Curry. James’ team has won 13 of the 25.

Takeaways

Lakers: Los Angeles improved to a season-best seven games over .500 at 25-18. The Lakers have won three in a row and five of their past six games.

Warriors: Golden State fell a game under .500 at 22-23. With forwards Draymond Green (calf strain) and Jonathan Kuminga (sprained ankle) still sidelined, Golden State is in a rough stretch.

Key moment

Neither team had led by more than six points before the Lakers’ Max Christie hit a 3-pointer to give Los Angeles a 74-65 edge midway through the third period. Christie connected on another 3 on the Lakers’ next possession and the Warriors got no closer than six points the rest of the way.

Key stat

Curry missed a free throw with 4 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter. That ended his streak of 37 consecutive makes. He entered Saturday leading the NBA in free-throw percentage at 94.

Up next

The Lakers begin a four-game East Coast swing when they play at Charlotte on Monday. The Warriors host Utah on Tuesday in the third game of a six-game homestand.

