Davis, Brunson run for 2 TDs each, Miami (Ohio) beats Colorado State 43-17 at Arizona Bowl

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Kevin Davis had a career-high 148 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just nine carries and Jordan Brunson also ran for two TDs to help Miami (Ohio) beat Colorado State 43-17 at the Arizona Bowl. Davis scored on a 4-yard run with 12:35 left in the third quarter before Matt Salopek forced a fumble that was recovered by Silas Walters to set up quarterback Brett Gabbert’s first rushing touchdown of the season — a 10-yard scramble that capped a 47-yard drive and make it 22-3 about 2 minutes later. Dom Dzioban made field goals of 34, 26 and 24 yards and the RedHawks led 9-3 lead at halftime. Dzioban’s 26 made field this season are second most in program history.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.