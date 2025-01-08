David Wright is hoping Juan Soto helps Mets win World Series title that eluded him

NEW YORK (AP) — David Wright is rooting for Juan Soto and the New York Mets to win the World Series title that eluded him. Speaking during a Zoom news conference that followed the team’s announcement that his No. 5 will be retired on July 19, the former Mets captain praised the moves under owner Steve Cohen. He says “it seems like the will to win within the organization is incredible” and called it ”a win-at-all-costs, do-whatever-you-can-to-win type mentality.” Wright’s number will be the 10th retired by the Mets, the sixth since Cohen bought the team ahead of the 2021 season.

