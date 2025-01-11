David Moyes returns as Everton manager during ‘pivotal time’ for the club

By The Associated Press
Everton's Beto, center, celebrates scoring during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Everton and Peterborough United at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Thursday Jan. 9, 2025. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Byrne]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has hired David Moyes for a second stint as manager at the Premier League club. Moyes replaces Sean Dyche, who was fired Thursday with the team just one point above the relegation zone. The 61-year-old Moyes managed Everton from 2002-13 during which he led the Merseyside club to the 2009 FA Cup final and four European campaigns. Moyes says “It’s great to be back.” Everton is a nine-time English champion which has been without a major trophy since 1995.

