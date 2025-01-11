David Moyes returns as Everton manager during ‘pivotal time’ for the club

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has hired David Moyes for a second stint as manager at the Premier League club. Moyes replaces Sean Dyche, who was fired Thursday with the team just one point above the relegation zone. The 61-year-old Moyes managed Everton from 2002-13 during which he led the Merseyside club to the 2009 FA Cup final and four European campaigns. Moyes says “It’s great to be back.” Everton is a nine-time English champion which has been without a major trophy since 1995.

