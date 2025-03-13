Davante Adams enjoyed Sean McVay’s intense efforts to recruit him to the Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Davante Adams has long been one of the most physical wide receivers in the NFL, but he couldn’t break free from the tenacious recruitment press of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay. Adams says McVay’s attentiveness was one of the main reasons he signed a two-year contract that could be worth up to $46 million to join the Rams. Adams is coming off his sixth career 1,000-yard receiving season, finishing with 85 catches, 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.