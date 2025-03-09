Davante Adams agrees to a 2-year, $46 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Davante Adams agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, bringing the three-time All-Pro back to his native California. Adams’ deal could be worth up to $46 million with the Rams, who will move on from Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp with Adams and Puka Nacua as the primary playmakers for Matthew Stafford. Adams has been one of the NFL’s best receivers for nearly a decade, starting with eight seasons with Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. He has six career 1,000-yard seasons, including an active streak of five consecutive years, along with two 997-yard seasons.

