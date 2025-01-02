Darts sensation Luke Littler reaches final at world championship

By The Associated Press
Luke Littler of England throws his dart during the semifinal match against Stephen Bunting of England, at the World Darts Championship in London, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — Teenage star Luke Littler has reached the final at the world darts championship — again. Still just 17, Littler routed Stephen Bunting 6-1 on Thursday to give himself another shot at the title, one year after his unlikely run brought waves of new fans to the sport. Littler lost the title match a year ago — in his first appearance — as fans tuned in to watch the carefree youngster eliminate opponents more that twice his age. Littler will face three-time champion Michael van Gerwen in Friday’s final London’s Alexandra Palace. The Dutchman advanced by defeating Chris Dobey 6-1.

