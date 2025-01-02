Darts sensation Luke Littler reaches final at world championship

LONDON (AP) — Teenage star Luke Littler has reached the final at the world darts championship — again. Still just 17, Littler routed Stephen Bunting 6-1 on Thursday to give himself another shot at the title, one year after his unlikely run brought waves of new fans to the sport. Littler lost the title match a year ago — in his first appearance — as fans tuned in to watch the carefree youngster eliminate opponents more that twice his age. Littler will face three-time champion Michael van Gerwen in Friday’s final London’s Alexandra Palace. The Dutchman advanced by defeating Chris Dobey 6-1.

